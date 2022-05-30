BCCI Announces Award for Ground Staff at Six Venues for IPL 2022

"I'm pleased to announce prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season," Jay Shah wrote in his tweet.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic protocols, the group stage of IPL 2022 was held in four venues -- the Brabourne and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, which shared 70 matches between them. The playoffs matches were held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad -- with both hosting two matches apiece.



"We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like to thank each one of them for their hard work. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune 12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium," Shah wrote.