BCCI Announce Squads and Schedule for the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma as captains of Women's T20 Challenge teams - Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity.

The 2022 edition of the tournament will be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune's MCA stadium.

The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia. A total of twelve international players will compete in this year's Women's T20 Challenge.