BCCI Announce Schedule and Venue of IPL Playoffs and Women's T20 Challenge

The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs and final will be played from May 24 to May 29 in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

As per a BCCI release, Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 24 followed by the Eliminator on May 25. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the final on May 27 and May 29 respectively.