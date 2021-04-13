After No 5-Wicket Haul Against Them in 13 Years, MI Concede 2 in 2

In the first two matches of the current season, however, MI have conceded five wickets to Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel (5/27) in the tournament opener and to Kolkata Knight Riders' medium pacer Andre Russell (5/15) on Tuesday night.

Patel ran through the MI's power-packed middle and lower order on Friday night as he scalped Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya and Marco Jansen.

On Tuesday, Russell cleaned up the MI tail, needing two overs to pick his five wickets. Russell’s figures are the best against MI in the IPL.

The West Indian Russell got rid of Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

In both the matches, MI's strong batting line-up was restricted to scores in the 150s -- 159 vs Royal challengers Bangalore and 152 vs Kolkata Knight Riders.