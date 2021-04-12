After Beating COVID-19, Devdutt Padikkal Raring to Go in IPL 2021

"Right now I am completely fine, most importantly I am able to move around well, I am able to react to balls and that's the most important part...in IPL you always have to be ready, you always have to be 100 per cent in every situation. Unless you are 100 per cent, you can't really push yourself."

Padikkal was RCB's highest run-getter in his debut season in IPL 2020 with 473 runs from 15 matches, including five half-centuries. The stylish left hander then piled on the runs in domestic cricket too in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (218 runs at an average of 43.60 in six matches) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (737 runs in seven matches). In fact, he scored 4 consecutive centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"...last IPL was amazing for me. It was such a great experience and exposure for me, the opportunities I got and the fact that I was able to contribute to the side is all that matters in the end.

"Mushtaq Ali was decent, not up to what I was expecting and in Vijay Hazare I was just looking to get back into my rhythm and focus on what I am doing and really improve my game every time I went out to bat.

"It was really great to have the runs behind me, so coming into IPL, I know that I am confident," Padikkal said.