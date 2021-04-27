Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson to Fly Back via Doha After Midnight

"Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are in Mumbai. They will be leaving for Australia via Doha after midnight on April 28 (Wednesday)," confirmed an official to IANS.

Their departure could also open up an avenue for the other Aussie cricketers seeking to return home.

While the Australian government has refused to bring them back since it was the players' private trip and not part of Australian cricket team tour, Mumbai Indians' Aussie batsman Chris Lynn has asked Cricket Australia to arrange a chartered flight since the cricket board takes 10 per cent of the money earned by the players from the IPL.