Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav Among Players Released by RCB

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be changing around their squad for IPL 2021 quite and have released a whole host of players, including the Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch and South African pacer Chris Morris.

They will be without the likes of Dale Steyn, who opted out of this edition of the IPL, and Parthiv Patel, who announced his retirement on 9 December 2020.

The RCB side have though retained the Australian duo of Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson.