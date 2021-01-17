IPL Auction Likely on 16 Feb, 4 Feb Player Registration Deadline

No Agents Involved

"Please note that, at this stage of the process, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) will only deal directly with the state associations and at no time will have any communication with player agents or managers. Any failure by a player to abide by this will (unless BCCI in its sole discretion decides otherwise) result in the player's name being withdrawn with immediate effect from the IPL 2021 auction register and/or IPL 2021 auction list (as appropriate)," stated the BCCI in a letter to state associations.

The onus has been put on the state body to give names of the players who want to participate in the auctions.

"Registration for this season will be via an online IPL auction registration system. A unique password and login will be sent to you in a separate email. Please note the password should be changed once you have logged in for the first time and not to be shared with players," the letter to state bodies states.

"Once logged in you will be asked to register all interested players (details on the procedure can be found in the attached user manual for state associations)," it adds.

"When the above registration is initiated by the state association, it will generate an email to the player with their login details so they can complete the registration process."

"Once registered, in order to express their interest in playing in the IPL 2021, the player should login to the online registration system. They will be required to complete all the fields and download and complete the IPL 2021 player auction agreement. Once completed the agreement must be uploaded back to the online registration system and the original sent or delivered to their respective state association. Please note physical signature of player is required on original auction agreement."