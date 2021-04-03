IPL 2021 CSK Preview: Can MS Dhoni Bow Out With Last Hurrah?

IPL 2020 was a season of a few firsts for Chennai Super Kings, though not in the manner their fans expected it to be.

The 13th edition of the IPL was the first time that Chennai did not qualify for the playoffs. In fact, their worst performance prior to finishing seventh in the last season was back in the second edition of the IPL when they were the last team to qualify for the playoffs.

It was also the first time that MS Dhoni scored less than 250 runs in an IPL season. While Chennai's performances were disappointing beyond doubt, what disappointed the die-hard Chennai Super Kings' fans (read Thala's fans) even more was that Dhoni's Midas touch was missing.