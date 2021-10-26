Wheelchair Doesn’t Stop 12-Year-Old From Winning Hearts Through YouTube

Image used for representational purpose.
Kasyap Ram, 12, from Kerala, suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which weakens the muscles, and autism. He has been confined to a wheelchair for the past two years. However, he decided that he would not let his conditions stop him from doing what he enjoyed.
Kasyap launched a YouTube channel, Love Laugh Live with Ani. It now has over 17,000 subscribers and about 400 videos. His willpower has led him to win a spot in the India Book of Records for inspiring children with disabilities.
A native of Mookkuthala and a student of Class 7 at the PCN GHSS, Kasyap narrates stories and sings songs on his YouTube channel. He also talks about his daily life, shares his cooking and travel videos, and in his latest video, he shares his milestones.
According to his mother, Divya, Kasyap was able to walk and complete tasks on his own till he was nine years old. She states that the family knew that he enjoyed imitating YouTubers, so they started his own YouTube channel. His father, Shajesh, also said that the family doesn't preplan any videos and Divya shot videos whenever Kasyap felt like it.
After Kasyap won the award, his mother said many influential people, such as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, visited the house to congratulate him.
