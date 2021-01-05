The Quint Impact: TN Kabaddi Girls Win Laurels, Academy Set up

What is promising is that these 13-year-olds had competed in the open category against 17-year-olds and even college students.



“We competed with older akkas and still felt we were stronger than them. Not just winning, the fact that we can travel and participate is so exciting and we are already asking Sir where we are traveling next...” said an excited Narmadha, the team captain.



Twelve-year-old Mridula couldn’t stop gushing, “Akka, we won! And now we are going to get used to winning.”

“These certificates are not valid to get scholarships for education. It is purely for experience. The girls need to test their abilities and soon they will be ready to win at the zonal and state levels,” Sathish said.