Sit With Dhoni One Day, Pavement the Next: Cobbler Baskaran's Life

Well, that is Baskaran recalling from memory the shoe sizes of the various players he has become friends with over the last many years.

Outside MA Chidambaram stadium, popularly called Chepauk stadium, a landmark in Chennai and a favourite adda for every cricket fan, sits Baskaran.

With a broken-toothed smile, he welcomes you to his humble shop spread on a mat. Beside him in a raggedy cover, you can see photographs of Sachin Tendulkar piled up. He introduces himself as the official cobbler of the Indian cricket team in Chennai.

Speaking to The Quint, he remembers how the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) selected him nearly 27 years ago.