Fleeing Economic Crisis, 1st Batch of Sri Lankan Refugees Reach Tamil Nadu Coast

With Sri Lanka reeling under a severe economic crisis, sixteen Sri Lankan nationals reached Indian shores on March 22 in a bid to escape the situation.

The sixteen people came in two batches of six and ten to Dhanushkodi in Rameswaram after a strenuous journey on their boats. The six persons, including three children, were left stranded mid-sea and were rescued by Coast Guard officials on Tuesday, 22 March. Ten more persons reached Indian shores late on Tuesday night.

According to The Indian Express, the six persons have been identified as Gajendran (24), his wife Mary Clarine (22), and 4-months-old son; and, Tiori Anistan (28), and her two children aged six and nine. The report stated that the identities of the second group are being verified. It includes three women and five children.