For First Time Since April 2020, Tamil Nadu Reports Zero COVID Deaths

Zero COVID deaths were recorded in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhtar)
Tamil Nadu has not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the past 24-hour period for the first time since 30 April 2020, according to the state public health department.
The state noted 112 fresh cases on 11 March. Of the state's 38 districts, 16 did not report new cases, while the remaining had a marginal number.
State Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan told IANS, "The number of fatalities have touched zero on Friday in the state and this is a welcome development. There are a few number of people admitted in hospitals and ICUs and things are under control."
Tamil Nadu recorded its first Covid case on 7 March 2020 and reported its first death on 20 March. The victim was a 54-year-old businessman with severe comorbidities and was being treated at the Government Rajaji Memorial Medical college hospital in Madurai.
Pointing out the improvement in the situation, Radhakrishnan added, "On 15 April 2020, the state reported 127 deaths which was the highest during the first wave and reported 493 deaths on 30 May 2021, which was the highest in a single day. Those days were worse. We didn't have adequate number of oxygen beds or drugs to overcome this. We have come a long way since then."
Director of Public Health, Dr. TS Selvavinayagam, told IANS, "After vaccinations, the number of people being hospitalised due to Covid has come down drastically. Most of them who lost their lives were either elderly people or unvaccinated, or had comorbid conditions."
