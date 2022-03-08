Sailing: Farmers' Daughters Win Big at Asian Meet

Putting up an impressive show, young sailors – Ritika Dangi and Neha Thakur – daughters of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, won a gold and bronze medal respectively at the recently held Asian Sailing Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The event concluded on Sunday, 6 March.

While Ritika won a gold medal in the ILCA-4 (Laser 4.7 class boat) event, Neha secured the first position on the last day of the event and got 8 points, thus ending up with a bronze medal. She reportedly lost the silver only by a single point. The girls, who represented the Indian Sailing Team, have also qualified for the Asian Games, reported Times of India.