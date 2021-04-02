Seema Thakur First HRTC Woman Driver to Take Inter-State Route

Seema Thakur on Wednesday, 31 March became the first woman bus driver from Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation to drive on an inter-state route, when she drove a bus on the Shimla-Chandigarh route.

“It was a great experience and I am proud that I got this opportunity to drive an inter-state bus. I am the first woman bus driver in the state to have achieved this feat," Thakur told news agency ANI.