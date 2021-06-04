Kerala Man Wins Award in UK for Community Service Amid Pandemic

Prabhu Natarajan, a 34-year-old native of Kerala, has been honoured by the British government with the ‘Points of Light Award’ for his COVID-19 relief efforts.

Natarajan, who moved to the UK in March 2020, has delivered food to hundreds of people in Banbury, along with the support of his wife and son. Natarajan supported people in need across the local area by regularly collecting and delivering food parcels to people in need, as well as establishing his own food bank.