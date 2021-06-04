Kerala Man Wins Award in UK for Community Service Amid Pandemic

Prabhu Natarajan, a 34-year-old native of Kerala, has been honoured by the British government with the ‘Points of Light Award’ for his COVID-19 relief efforts.
Natarajan, who moved to the UK in March 2020, has delivered food to hundreds of people in Banbury, along with the support of his wife and son. Natarajan supported people in need across the local area by regularly collecting and delivering food parcels to people in need, as well as establishing his own food bank.
While delivering food to residents, Natarajan dressed as superheroes, Santa Claus and even the Easter bunny.
In a personal letter to Natarajan, PM Johnson thanked him for all the service had done last year to bring happiness to the families of his town.
“You have single-handedly delivered over 11,000 treats to people across the town, which is a staggering achievement. You have delighted local children by doing your deliveries in superhero costume, but the true hero is you!,” PM Johnson wrote.
Natarajan in turn thanked the PM, and acknowledged his wife and son’s support in his endeavours.
Besides PM Johnson, Banbury MP Victoria Prentis also recognised Natarajan for his community service amid the pandemic.
