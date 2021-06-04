Assam Village Sets up 'Blessing Hut' to Help the Needy Amid COVID
Stories of hope are coming in from across the country as India deals with its second, and more deadly wave of COVID-19, a village in Assam has set up a 'Blessing Hut' to help the needy.
Nutan Leikul, a village situated in Haflong, Assam, has set up this hut to provide emotional and financial relief to the people affected by the pandemic.
The concept of this hut is rather simple-- people can leave behind or donate anything they deem unnecessary for themselves. The ones who need these things can just use them, no questions asked. 'Take what you need, leave what you can,' reads a sign outside the hut.
Check out the pictures here:
The idea for this hut came from a WhatsApp message circulated in various groups that village members were a part of. Since it was a very useful initiative, many villagers supported the cause and ended up creating this beautiful haven for the needy.
Kudos to such thoughtful initiatives that have helped uplift countless distressed people in various parts of the country.
