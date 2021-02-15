Doc of Masses, Not Classes: Founder of Odisha’s ‘One Rupee Clinic’

In a bid to offer treatment to the poor and the elderly, a doctor in Odisha’s Sambalpur district has opened a clinic that charges only Re 1 as fee – a nominal charge that has bestowed the enterprise with the title of “One Rupee” clinic, reports news agency PTI.

Effortless as it may sound, the idea of starting a “One Rupee” clinic in Burla wasn’t always a cakewalk for Dr Shankar Ramchandani, who is an Assistant Professor at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.