Nainital Homes Will Now Have Nameplates With ‘Daughter’s Name’

An initiative which will display nameplates of homes with the names of daughters of the family was inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Nainital district on Saturday, 27 February, reported The Indian Express.
The initiative is similar to the one launched in Pauri Garhwal district in 2020.
The programme launched in Pauri Garhwal was called ‘Ghaur ki pachyan, Nauni ku Nau’ which also has a similar meaning.
The nameplates will be designed in local folk art Aipen.
In the first phase of the programme, the Nainital Nagar Palika area and one village each from all blocks in rural areas has been selected for distribution of nameplates.
“This small step will become a major campaign in the future and every house will bear a daughter’s name,” CM Rawat was quoted as saying in the release.
He further said that the government is committed to empowering women through such initiatives.
District programme officer Anulekha Bisht told The Indian Express that the programme focusses on three aspects—motivation and empowerment of girls; promotion of Aipen; and economic empowerment of local women self-help groups (SHGs) who will make the nameplates.
Bisht also said that in the first phase of the scheme, around 8,000 families will be provided with nameplates.
While addressing the people at the event, CM Rawat also said that the government would be launching the ‘Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalian Yojana’ under which green fodder will be provided to women at a cheaper price through ration shops, fair price shops and stores of the animal husbandry department and cooperative bodies.
The scheme aims to help women who have to trek through forests to collect fodder, he added.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
