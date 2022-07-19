Daughter of Muzaffarnagar Mason Bags 100% Scholarship To Study at US College

The college, which is considered one of the best for education and entrepreneurship, is offering the scholarship under its Global Business Management course.
(Photo: Bobson College)
Muskan Ansari, daughter of a mason from Purkazi town of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has secured 100 percent scholarship to pursue entrepreneurship course at Babson College in the United States's Massachusetts.
The college, considered to be one of the best for education in business and entrepreneurship, is offering the scholarship under its Global Business Management course.
The 18-year-old was able to bag the prestigious scholarship with the help of her school, Vidya Gyan, which is located in Bulandshahr. Besides offering free education, the school also trains meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds and facilitates their admission in foreign universities.
After completing class 5 in 2014, Muskan had joined the institute by clearing its entrance exam. She had reportedly got 97.6 percent in Class 10 and is currently waiting for her class 12 results.
Muskan's father Ayub Ansari said he was proud and overjoyed to see his daughter's achievement. "My Muskan had it in her. I knew that," he said.
Speaking to Times of India, Muskan attributed her success to her parents and teachers. Stating that her parents have been very supportive, she said they have always urged her to dream big and fulfill them.
Talking about her future plans, Muskan said, she wanted to serve her country after completing her education.
"I would want to contribute to my country like former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. I will work in my country after completing my education," she said.
