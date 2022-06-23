Maharashtra Woman Passes Class 10 Exam, 37 Years After Dropping Out of School

Proving that age is no barrier to education, Koletkar Kalpana Achyut, a 53-year-old woman from Maharashtra has passed Class 10 (SSC) exams, 37 years after she dropped out of school due to financial problems.

And that's not all. Achyut has done well in the exams, scoring 79.60 percent.

Sharing Achyut's inspiring story, her son, Prasad Jambhale, who is a senior software engineer at Mastercard wrote a heartwarming post for her on LinkedIn. "Very proud of you mother," he stated in the post.

Her story has since gone viral on social media, with congratulatory messages flooding Jambhale's post.