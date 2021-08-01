Mumbai Housing Society Makes Fertiliser Using Garbage, Grows Organic Veggies

A housing society in Mumbai’s Wadala area has been turning its garbage into fertiliser and using it to grow organic vegetables.

According to Better India, 131 families residing in Emcee Greens society has been generating nearly 60 kg of wet waste everyday, which they have converted into one tonne of fertiliser.

They have been collecting the garbage in the society’s backyard to avoid the garbage from being added to the city’s wastes and use the aerobic composting method.