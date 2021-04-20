Maharashtra Man Saves Life of Boy Who Fell on Railway Tracks

A railway pointsman on Saturday, 17 April, saved the life of a six-year-old boy who fell on the railway tracks at Vangani Station near Mumbai by pulling him onto the platform in the nick of time as a speeding train approached.

The CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred on platform number 2, shows a man, later identified as railway pointsman Mayur Shelke, ran from the other side of the railway tracks towards the boy as the train came in fast.

The video shows Shelke lifting the boy onto the platform and then pulling himself up.