This Kerala Society Offers a 'Fair Price' for Forest Products from Tribal People

In Kerala’s Malappuram district, tribal communities have a long tradition of collecting forest produce but many face repeated exploitation in having their wares sold at a rate much lower than the market value.
For the past three years, a society of tribal people have been working to end this practice by ensuring a fair price for raw, organic and authentic forest products.
Formed in 2017 by a group of tribal activists, over 200 tribal families from groups such as Kattunaikans and Paniya are part of the society, which functions from Munderi in Nilambur.
While the group has not yet received any government assistance for its development, the society has been able to lend a helping hand to many tribal families in the region, through hard work and the aid of well-wishers.
Speaking to TNM, tribal activist and secretary of the Pattika Vargha Seva Society, Chithra MR, explains the need for this society.
She also noted that all the products are directly collected by the tribal people in a pure form, without any adulteration.
"The key product that the society sells is forest honey. Popular for its medicinal properties, forest honey is also expensive due to its rarity," Chithra said.
One kilogram of forest honey is sold for Rs 2,500.
The society has also been instrumental in providing employment to a handful of tribal women.
A single mother of four daughters in a Paniya tribal colony in Nilambur, 34-year-old Suma has been making a living with help from the society.
While many women, like Suma, are provided employment in packing the products, others make and sell indigenous products through the society. One such product is ‘Panchami Hair Oil’, which a group of women in Kattunaikan community make using ingredients in the forest. “This is the hair oil that the women in the tribe use. It is really effective for hair growth and for greying of hair,” Chithra said.
The Pattika Vargha Seva Society is also teaching their employees how to save small amounts of money for future use. “Though it is a small amount, it will come handy for the families to meet their requirements such as purchasing supplies for a school reopening,” she added.
Despite the demand for the products marketed by the society from across the state, the group lacks adequate financial support.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, orders have dropped.
Contact 9497345053 , 9400824190 to order products.
