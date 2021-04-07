Kerala Cop Gifts Bicycle to a Class 3 Boy Who Couldn’t Afford One

“The experience of deprivation is the same for everyone,” these are the words from a touching Facebook note written by Latheef Attappadi, a shopkeeper in Palakkad’s Sholayur, about a Class 3 boy against whom his neighbours filed a police complaint for taking their new bicycle.

The Facebook post, which has gone viral with over 11,000 people sharing it in the past two days, describes how police officials of Sholayur station, who were touched by the desperation of the child, decided to buy him a new bicycle.

"His childish desire to ride a bicycle had made the child take his neighbour’s brand new bicycle. The issue, however, soon escalated into a complaint of theft with the neighbour going to the police, accusing the boy of theft," writes Latheef.