Villagers in K'taka Stage Play, Help Musician Raise Money for Daughter's Wedding

A group of villagers from Karnataka's Koppal town recently went out of their way to help a fellow resident in their neighbourhood who was struggling to arrange money for his daughter's marriage.
Shivaraj Hugar, a resident of Vadaganal village has been a harmonium player for almost two decades now, reported The New Indian Express.
However, after the coronavirus struck in March 2020, Hugar, who also writes plays, was finding it difficult to make ends meet. This is because the consecutive COVID-19-induced lockdowns had forced drama companies to shut, pushing scores of theatre artists like himself to lose their livelihood.
Post lockdown, Hugar was facing a severe financial crunch to conduct his daughter's marriage. But thanks to a group of villagers, his problem was short-lived. Soon after knowing Hugar's situation, the people in his village voluntarily pitched in to hold a fundraiser play to help him raise the money for the wedding.
The play titled 'Maiduna Tanda Mangalaya' was held on 7 December. Although, the entry to the play was free, the organisers had reportedly invited philanthropists and appealed to the audience to contribute for the cause.
RG Tommanagouda, a local gram panchayat member said audiences had also come in from neighbouring districts of Gadag and Ballari to watch the drama as Hugar has been a household name. The show could evoke a good reponse because the organisers had ensured to publicise it extensively both offline and online. People have requested for the play to be arranged in their respective districts as well, he said, reported The New Indian Express.
Hugar reportedly said he was humbled by the philanthropy of the villagers and the theatre lovers in the neighbouring areas.
