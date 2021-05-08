MissionOxygen: NGO Helps Hospitals Get COVID Supplies, Save Lives

With India becoming one of the worst affected countries by COVID-19 in the world, the pressure on hospitals to supply beds and oxygen is building.
In a self-funded mission to help hospitals across the country gain access to oxygen concentrators during this surge, the Democracy People Foundation acquired 100 of them and distributed to hospitals in Delhi.
Within hours, the foundation received requests for over 3,000 oxygen concentrators from Bansal Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Army Hospital among others.
They put up a fundraising request, ‘Mission Oxygen’, on the platform Ketto on the night of 23 April 2021 and within 17 hours, raised over Rs 1.7 crore from 1,400 donors.
As on 7 May, they have raised over Rs 32 crore and have placed an order for 6,000 more concentrators already.
#MissionOxygen has also donated Rs 32 lakh for an oxygen generation plant to be set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in New Delhi.
#MissionOxygen started from a WhatsApp group called ‘Gurgaon Entrepreneurs,’ comprising people who wanted to donate oxygen concentrators.
Rahul Aggarwal, Varun Aggarwal, Uday Anand, Shikher Gupta, and Rahul Saxena initiated the process, and within 24 hours, a majority of the group members had mobilised their networks to turn a humanitarian thought into a movement that has already seen over 10,000 contributions amounting to over Rs 10 crore, and growing.
