IISc Develops New Technology To Produce Green Hydrogen From Biomass

The Indian Institute for Science, Bengaluru (IISc) researchers have developed a new technology to produce green hydrogen from biomass, a plant-based renewable source of energy, in just two steps, reported The News Indian Express on Wednesday, 13 July.

Firstly, biomass is converted into ‘syngas’ – or synthesis gas mixture rich in hydrogen – in a novel reactor with oxygen and steam.

Secondly, pure hydrogen is generated from the syngas with the use of an indigenously developed low-pressure gas separation unit.