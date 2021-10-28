How Practice, Will Power Helped Son of TN Labourer Clear JEE in First Attempt

Consistent practice and determination have helped P Arun Kumar, son of a laborer at Tamil Nadu's Trichy to clear the IIT JEE Advanced exam 2021 in his first attempt. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/IIT Hyderabad)
Consistent practice and determination have helped P Arun Kumar, son of a labourer at Tamil Nadu's Trichy to clear the highly competitive IIT JEE Advanced exam 2021 in his first attempt.
Upon hearing the news, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the state will bear all his educational expenses. The CM also reportedly met the boy and his father and appreciated the former's efforts.
Until two years ago, Arun didn't even know about IITs. But his life took a new turn after the state's school education department and the district administration in Trichy selected him for JEE coaching through an entrance test in 2019.
Called IGNITTE, the initiative is offered by an organisation run by a group of students from NIT Trichy, who help underprivileged students in cracking competitive exams.
But none of this deterred Arun from clearing the entrance test conducted by IGNITTE.
Amutha Bharathi, Arun's school head mistress said that he did not stop learning even after classes went online post the pandemic.
(With inputs from Times of India)
