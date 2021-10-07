How Indigenous Knowledge Helped This Village in TN's Theni To Keep COVID at Bay

In a first, the Muthuvan tribals of Tamil Nadu's Theni district have shown how a community can remain COVID-19 free if it strictly follows pandemic time rules.
The residents of the village could achieve this unique feat by religiously following quarantine rules, besides eating food that is grown at their village, which is near the Muthuvakudi reserved forest.
The turkey berries also known as 'sundakkai', would be fried and had with greens. The women of the tribe spent most of their time indoors and regularly prepared and drank a concoction of ginger, pepper and turmeric to build immunity.
The villagers also recently attended an awareness camp organised by Madurai Kamaraj University and National Council for Science and Technology Communication, Government of India.
Appreciating the villagers for keeping COVID at bay, Dr S Nagarathinam, Head, department of Communication at Madurai Kamaraj University said indigenous knowledge of communities will always come handy when they face any adverse situation like the pandemic.