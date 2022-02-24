Ahmedabad Plans on Setting Up Fresh Gardens and Urban Forests Across City

Ahmedabad municipal corporations plans on developing new gardens and parks to strengthen green cover in the city.
(Photo: The Quint)
The garden and parks department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is planning on setting up 14 fresh gardens and 10 new urban forests across the different regions in the city, in order to increase the greenery. The gardens and forests are set to be constructed in 2022-23.
If the civic body's plans are executed well, then a flourishing oasis in the middle of the city's concrete jungle will provide city dwellers with some well-needed breathing space.
Ahmedabad has 80 parks and gardens now.
For dense forest plantation, the corporation will use the 'Miyawaki technique' in which numerous native plant species are sown close to one another so the canopy receives sunlight solely from the top and therefore, the trees grow upwards instead of going sideways. This leads to the cover becoming 30 times denser than what is normal, growing 10 times faster, and becoming maintenance-free after about three years. The technique has proven to be useful in the past, yielding fine results.
As a part of the 'Green Ahmedabad initiative,' the city has already been providing and facilitating free tree plantation for citizens. Other sustainable practices and initiatives have also helped mitigate air pollution, besides beautifying the place further.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)