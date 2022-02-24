Ahmedabad Plans on Setting Up Fresh Gardens and Urban Forests Across City

The garden and parks department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is planning on setting up 14 fresh gardens and 10 new urban forests across the different regions in the city, in order to increase the greenery. The gardens and forests are set to be constructed in 2022-23.

If the civic body's plans are executed well, then a flourishing oasis in the middle of the city's concrete jungle will provide city dwellers with some well-needed breathing space.