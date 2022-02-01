In a First, Telugu Girl Meghana Becomes New Zealand's Youth Parliament Member

For the first time, Gaddam Meghana, an 18-year-old non-resident Indian Telugu girl has been elected as New Zealand's Youth Parliament member.
Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS
According to a report in The New Indian Express, the 18-year-old has been chosen to work with Waikato's Member of Parliament (MP) Tim van de Molen in the country's parliament.
There are around 120 Members of Parliament (MPs) in New Zealand's parliamentary system, who are elected by the people of the country. Every MP will work in association with a nominated Youth Parliament member to resolve issues of the youth and work for their welfare.
"Nothing is impossible for a strong willed person, if he/she is determined to do their best to achieve their goals in life," she said, speaking to The New Indian Express.
Meghana's father Gaddam Ravikumar settled as a real estate businessman in New Zealand along with his wife some 21 years ago. Born and brought up in New Zealand, Meghana, has always been very studious and has been involved in a number of social service activities.
Recently, she completed her course on 'International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme’ (IBDP) from St Peter’s, Cambridge, New Zealand.
In her first parliament session, she said, she will speak about issues of people, who have lost their livelihoods and shelter following the pandemic. Assuring shelter for all has become a main problem in the country, she added.
Although she was born and raised in New Zealand, Meghana "loves and respects" Telugu culture. She is well accustomed to it as well. Every year, Meghana said, she visits their native place at Andhra Pradesh's Tangutur, along with her parents, and participates in most of the traditional celebrations held there.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express)
