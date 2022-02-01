In a First, Telugu Girl Meghana Becomes New Zealand's Youth Parliament Member

For the first time, Gaddam Meghana, an NRI Telugu girl has been elected as New Zealand's Youth Parliament member.
The Quint
Good News
Published:

For the first time, Gaddam Meghana, an 18-year-old non-resident Indian Telugu girl has been elected as New Zealand's Youth Parliament member.

|

Twitter/@RajivKrishnaS

<div class="paragraphs"><p>For the first time, Gaddam Meghana, an 18-year-old non-resident Indian Telugu girl has been elected as New Zealand's Youth Parliament member.</p></div>

For the first time, Gaddam Meghana, a non-resident Indian Telugu girl has been elected as New Zealand's Youth Parliament member.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the 18-year-old has been chosen to work with Waikato's Member of Parliament (MP) Tim van de Molen in the country's parliament.

There are around 120 Members of Parliament (MPs) in New Zealand's parliamentary system, who are elected by the people of the country. Every MP will work in association with a nominated Youth Parliament member to resolve issues of the youth and work for their welfare.

Also ReadKerala-Born Priest Becomes Youngest Consecrated Bishop at Church of England

'Nothing is Impossible for a Strong Willed Person'

"Nothing is impossible for a strong willed person, if he/she is determined to do their best to achieve their goals in life," she said, speaking to The New Indian Express.

Meghana's father Gaddam Ravikumar settled as a real estate businessman in New Zealand along with his wife some 21 years ago. Born and brought up in New Zealand, Meghana, has always been very studious and has been involved in a number of social service activities.

Speaking to the publication, she said, that she along with her friends had taken up various social service initiatives to help orphans and children who stay at refugee camps after migrating from countries like Syria, Iran, Turkey, and Iraq. "My exposure to social service was recognised by the New Zealand government and I was nominated as member of Youth Parliament from Waikato," she reportedly said.

Recently, she completed her course on 'International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme’ (IBDP) from St Peter’s, Cambridge, New Zealand.

Also ReadIIT Jodhpur Team Develops COVID-19 Diagnosis Technique Using Chest X-Ray: Report
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In her first parliament session, she said, she will speak about issues of people, who have lost their livelihoods and shelter following the pandemic. Assuring shelter for all has become a main problem in the country, she added.

Although she was born and raised in New Zealand, Meghana "loves and respects" Telugu culture. She is well accustomed to it as well. Every year, Meghana said, she visits their native place at Andhra Pradesh's Tangutur, along with her parents, and participates in most of the traditional celebrations held there.

Also ReadDisability Does Not Deter Surat's 'Rubber Girl' Anvi From Excelling in Yoga

(With inputs from The New Indian Express)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT