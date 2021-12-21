'Omicron 3 Times More Contagious Than Delta': Centre Warns States of COVID Surge

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday, 21 December, warned the states that the country is observing initial signs of surge in COVID-19, as well as the increased detection of 'variant of concern' Omicron.

The ministry, in a letter to the states, further noted that the newly emerged Omicron variant is three times more contagious than the Delta variant, which has hitherto been dominant.

"Based on the current scientific evidence, the VOC Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VOC. Besides, the Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in the letter.