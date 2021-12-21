Omicron Variant Now Accounts for 73% of COVID-19 Cases in US

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is now prominent in the United States, accounting for 73 percent of all sequenced COVID-19 cases, dashing hopes for a relatively normal holiday season in the country.

According to the latest federal estimates, the Omicron variant surged from 3 percent of all COVID-19 cases last week to 73 percent now. As per the Bloomberg report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed, in a model that it updates weekly, that the highly mutated coronavirus strain has been detected across the country. The Delta variant has subsided to around 27 percent of all COVID-19 cases.

The Omicron variant is spreading at lightning speed in areas with community transmission and is contributing to the doubling of COVID-19 cases, said the World Health Organization on Saturday, 18 December.