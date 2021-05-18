Serving Community: Man Turns His SUVs Into Free Ambulance, Hearse

Pravinsinh Parmar, a 32-year-old man from Ahmedabad’s Naroda, has turned three of his vehicles into an ambulance, a hearse and a ferry. He is offering to take patients to hospitals or labs for tests.
According to a report by The Times of India, Parmar converted his vehicles to help people amid the pandemic when he heard about the exorbitant amounts of waiting charge being levied by private ambulance and hearse operators.
The woman was reportedly not from a well-to-do family. Parmar said that incident moved them to undertake the initiative.
Of the three vehicles, Parmar owns two. He converted one of his SUVs into an ambulance and the other into a hearse.
He rented a sedan to help people go to hospitals or labs for check-ups and tests.
Parmar said that his family has been helping the community for the past 22 years. He narrated an incident of how his family did not have enough money to cremate their grandfather in the late 1990s and once their financial status improved, Parmar’s father has been constantly helping people by providing services free of cost to families that cannot afford the last rites of their dear ones.
