Serving Community: Man Turns His SUVs Into Free Ambulance, Hearse

Pravinsinh Parmar, a 32-year-old man from Ahmedabad’s Naroda, has turned three of his vehicles into an ambulance, a hearse and a ferry. He is offering to take patients to hospitals or labs for tests.

According to a report by The Times of India, Parmar converted his vehicles to help people amid the pandemic when he heard about the exorbitant amounts of waiting charge being levied by private ambulance and hearse operators.