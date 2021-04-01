A Texas School to Be Named After Indian-American Sonal Bhuchar

An elementary school in Texas, United States (US) is slated to be named after Indian-American Sonal Bhuchar, in a bid to immortalise her legacy in education and philanthropy.
The Fort Bend Independent School District (FBISD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved the decision to name the upcoming elementary school after her. The school will open on 23 January, in the Riverstone community of Texas.
Sonal Bhuchar, originally from Mumbai, was a professional physiotherapist and had a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Bombay University.
She, along with her husband Subodh Kumar, had immigrated to Houston in 1984.
Bhuchar was, as per PTI, a popular community activist and leader and was elected to the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees for six years. She went on to serve as the Board President for a period of two years, as well.
While part of the FBISD board, Bhuchar led many district initiatives, including the Student Leadership Programme, the Legislative Advocacy Programme, the Fort Bend Education Foundation’s Annual International Festival, a lifestyle education programme and scholarship opportunities.
In 2015 the governor of Texas appointed Bhuchar to the One Star National Service Commission Board.
Sonal Bhuchar died due to cancer complications at the age of 58 in 2019.
Thrilled about the honour being granted to her posthumously, Dr Subodh, her husband, a reputed physician and a community leader told PTI:
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined