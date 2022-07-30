Rajagopal From Tamil Nadu Receives His PhD at the Age of 70

70-year-old Rajagopal received his doctorate at the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University in Chennai that was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Photo Courtesy: Anna University)
Age is just a number for this 70-year-old man who received his PhD degree on Friday, 29 July.
After eight years, Rajagopal received his doctorate at the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University in Chennai that was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I received cordial help from my colleagues, including non-teaching staff. We were honoured to have PM Modi at the convocation,” he told ANI.
Rajagopal had graduated in BTech in 1978 and MTech in 1980 from the Department of Chemical Engineering in Alagappa College of Technology in the Guindy campus of Anna University. He then worked with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), until he retired in 2013.
When his daughter joined his alma mater for studies, it inspired him to pursue his PhD.
His thesis focused on finding solutions to the problem of effluent water generated in ONGC and textile and pharmaceutical industries. "I treated the water in the laboratory in two different processes and compared the results to find if they fell within the permissible limits prescribed by the Pollution Control Board. This is only a preliminary study. I got reasonable results,” he said, reported The Hindu. He said that due to his commitment to his family, it took eight years to complete his thesis.
His PhD was also delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and his guide being changed.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)