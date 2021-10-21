10-year-old from Bangalore Wins International Award for Wildlife Photography

The award ceremony was held virtually from London. It was organised by the Natural History Museum (representational image)
(Photo Courtesy: wikipedia)
Vidyun R Hebbar, a class five student from Bangalore won the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 award.
The award, associated with the Natural History Museum in London, describes itself to be "celebrating world's best photography since 1965". It is reported that the competition received over 50,000 entries this year and the participants hailed from more than 95 countries.
Hebbar was awarded the recognition for his image "Dome Home" in the 10 years and younger category.
The image features a tent spider that the young photographer spotted in his local theme park, where a passing autorickshaw provided a colourful backdrop, the NDTV reported. "The jury loved this photo from the beginning of the judging process. It is a great reminder to look more closely at the small animals we live with every day, and to take your camera with you everywhere," Dr Natalie Cooper, a researcher with the Natural History Museum and jury member.
Another picture of his received commendation. It was a butterfly, clicked in his school garden. Vidyun had sent 10 pictures to the competition in December 2020.
The award ceremony was held virtually on Wednesday, 20 October. Vidyun will receive a certificate, a cash prize of almost one lakh rupees and a portfolio book with pictures of all the winners.
Other artists recognised at the award include Laurent Ballesta, Zack Clothier (Animals in their Environment category), Adam Oswell (Photojournalism award), Alex Mustard (Natural Artistry),
(With inputs from the Times of India and NDTV)
