10-year-old from Bangalore Wins International Award for Wildlife Photography

Hebbar was awarded the recognition for his image "Dome Home" in the 10 years and younger category.

The image features a tent spider that the young photographer spotted in his local theme park, where a passing autorickshaw provided a colourful backdrop, the NDTV reported. "The jury loved this photo from the beginning of the judging process. It is a great reminder to look more closely at the small animals we live with every day, and to take your camera with you everywhere," Dr Natalie Cooper, a researcher with the Natural History Museum and jury member.