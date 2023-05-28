Whole Country is Watching: Priyanka, Mamata Slam Police Action Against Wrestlers

Several wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik were also detained by the police.

This was after the wrestlers — protesting for over a month demanding arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment — planned a 'Mahila Mahapanchayat' outside the new Parliament building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other opposition leaders have also reacted to the reports of 'manhandling' and detention of some of these athletes who have won laurels for the country,

While some like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that "autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent", others like the RLD have asked one simple question:

Why are the women wrestlers being detained instead of Brij Bhushan Singh?