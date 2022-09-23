Pune-Origin Indian American Becomes Youngest Self-Made Woman Entrepreneur: Hurun

Neha Narkhede, the Indian American co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, features in the recently published IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, as the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur.

The 37-year-old businesswoman has an estimated wealth of $580 million (Rs. 47 billion) and was ranked 336th in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 which features people with a net worth of at least $123 million (Rs. 10 billion).

Narkhede was also one of five Indian American women among 100 women who were featured in the Forbes 2022 list of America's Richest Self-Made Women, as per the list released in July 2022.

She ranked 57th in the Forbes list with a net worth of $490 million.