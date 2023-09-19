Watch Parliament LIVE: MPs Meet for Photo Shoot; Sessions in New Building Today

Watch Parliament Special Session 2023 LIVE Updates
(Photo: PTI)
Parliament Special Session 2023 LIVE Updates: After the last sessions were conducted in the old Parliament building on Monday, the sittings of the remainder of the Special Session will be conducted in the new Parliament building from Tuesday,19 September.
Scores of MPs gathered in the Parliament premises on Tuesday for a photo shoot. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to convene at 1:15 pm.
Watch the developments LIVE here:
Though there is no official confirmation yet, reports suggest that the Centre will table the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha today that provides 33% reservation to women in bith Parliament and state Assemblies.
The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening is reported to have to have cleared a draft Bill for the same.
New building of Parliament to be hereon designated as the Parliament House of India, a Gazette notification issued on Tuesday said.
MPs on Monday shared memories and spoke hearteningly as last sessions were conduted in the old Parliament building.
PM Modi on Monday said that Modi the special session would witness "historic decisions."
There will be three photo shoots taking place on Tuesday - one with all MPs, second with only Rajya Sabha Members, and the third with only Lok Sabha members.
BJP MP Narhari Amin fainted during the group photo session of Parliamentarians. He later recovered and is a part of the photo session.
On the Women's Reservation Bill, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that it should have been brought long ago.
"It was in the BJP's manifesto in 2014, but this is taking place after 9.5 years. I hope that this will empower women in the right way. I expect that the Bill will be passed as early as possible," she said.
On the Women's Reservation Bill, RJD MP Manoj Jha told news agency ANI that there has to be more clarity on the intentions of the government.
"From Lalu Yadav's time, our party believes that if your idea is to expand the representation then it's not possible until you don't give quota to SC, ST and OBC. There needs to be a quota within the quota. If you don't do this then we have to fight a long fight on social justice," he said.
On the Women's Reservation Bill, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told news agency ANI: "We want the Women's Reservation Bill to be brought and passed as soon as possible. The demand for the Women's Reservation Bill was initiated by UPA and our leader Sonia Gandhi. It took so long, but we will be happy if this is introduced."
On the Women's Reservation Bill, JMM MP Mahua Maji told news agency ANI: "We welcome it as we ourselves have been demanding it for a long time. As I belong to a tribal state, I want that in this bill that SC, ST and OBC women get reservations. If this does not happen then the upper-class women will take all the profit from it."
An event to 'commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047' will be held at 11 am at the new Parliament building.
Responding to questions about the Women's Reservation Bill, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said: "It is ours, apna hai".
