Kerala Doctor Dies By Suicide After Groom Demands BMW Car, Land For Marriage

(Trigger Warning: Mentions of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

A 26-year-old doctor at a government medical college in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram allegedly died by suicide on Monday, 4 December, allegedly over dowry demands by her fiancé's family.

What happened? According to The Indian Express, Dr Shahana, a resident trainee doctor, was found found dead at the post-graduate students hostel after she allegedly died by suicide Monday night.