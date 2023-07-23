Video of 2 Women Being Thrashed, Paraded Naked in WB Triggers BJP-TMC Slugfest

Five people were arrested in West Bengal's Malda on Saturday, 22 July, after a purported video showing two women being mercilessly beaten and paraded half-naked by a group of people surfaced on social media.

The women were attacked near Ratuachak in Pakuahat of Malda on Tuesday, 18 July, but the visuals of the incident were circulated on social media only on Saturday. The five persons were apprehended for uploading the visuals, according to The Wire.