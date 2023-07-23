'Manipur Incident Is Very Sad,' Says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan; Opposition Hits Out

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing the country's top wrestlers, reacted to the horrific video of two Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur, saying that "it is a very sad incident."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognisance of it. You must have heard his remarks too. The incident is condemnable," the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief said while addressing the media on Saturday, 22 July.

Singh, on Thursday, 20 July, was granted bail by a Delhi court in the sexual harassment case filed by six wrestlers. The Delhi Police, who filed the chargesheet in the case on 15 June, said they are "neither opposing nor supporting" the BJP MP's bail.