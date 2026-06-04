500 Judgments, 1 Pattern: India's Dowry Death Trials Are Rigged Against the Dead

Saxena suggested that one way to prevent witnesses from turning hostile is for Indian courts to make perjurious statements (lying under oath) strictly punishable. "That might act as a deterrent and prevent witnesses from turning hostile," he said.

Reason 3: When Evidence Isn't Enough

In 70 cases, courts acquitted the accused because the evidence was characterised as "wholly circumstantial" without any direct evidence linking the accused to the death, or because the circumstances, while suspicious, were held to be consistent with an alternative innocent explanation.

Burn injuries, for instance, are particularly vulnerable to this reasoning. In 57 of the 70 "ambiguous evidence" acquittals in The Quint's corpus, the death had involved burns, and the defence had argued that the injuries were consistent with an accident while cooking. Without a dying declaration, without eyewitness testimony, and without forensic evidence clearly contradicting the accident theory, courts consistently gave the benefit of the doubt to the accused.

Deshwal said that dying declarations are extremely rare and difficult to get.

"In most cases, a victim is brought to the hospital by the accused or his family. In such situations, surrounded by them, it is very difficult for the victim to state that they are the ones who tried to kill her. The investigating officers and doctors at the scene are hardly equipped to deal with this situation. Procedural lapses result in important evidence being compromised at each step," she added.