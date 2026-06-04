500 Judgments, 1 Pattern: India's Dowry Death Trials Are Rigged Against the Dead

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On the night of 12 May 2026, Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal was shaken by the death of Twisha Sharma. A 33-year-old corporate professional, Sharma was found dead in her marital home. Her family claimed she had been subjected to harassment and dowry-related coercion by her husband and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired judge.
Following a nationwide outrage, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case under Supreme Court oversight. With the trial underway at a Bhopal Court, the case has brought back into spotlight, the challenges in prosecuting dowry death cases, which include evidence gaps, witness intimidation, and procedural hurdles.
Each judgment was coded for:
Case ID and year
State
Accused and outcome (conviction or acquittal)
Court-cited reasons for acquittal
This approach allowed us to quantify systemic patterns beyond anecdotal reporting in dowry-death cases.
What we found in the course of our investigation was that most acquittals stemmed from lapses in investigation and trial procedure.
According to NCRB, in 2023 alone 15,489 dowry-related offences were registered across India. These included 6,156 dowry deaths. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Haryana, and Delhi led the charts in these cases. At the same time, conviction rate in these cases ranged from 30 percent in Uttar Pradesh to only 15 percent in Delhi.
Uttar Pradesh alone accounted for 2,589 dowry death cases, 40 percent of the national total, followed by Bihar (1,027), Madhya Pradesh (583), Rajasthan (388), and Haryana (378). These five states together represent nearly 70 percent of all reported dowry deaths in India.
Judgments for this investigation were sourced from three repositories. These included eCourts Services (ecourts.gov.in), the District Courts Information System (DCIS), and the legal database Indian Kanoon. We shortlisted cases decided under Sections 304B, 498A, and 302 IPC where the prosecution's case included a dowry demand allegation.
We focused on five states to look at a diverse geographic and socioeconomic pattern : Haryana and UP (high-incidence northern belt), Bihar (high incidence, weak institutional capacity), Delhi (urban, better-resourced police), and Karnataka (southern state with comparatively lower incidence but poor conviction record).
Next, in cases resulting in acquittal, the primary judicial reasoning was categorised into five buckets. Each case could have secondary reasons as well but we assigned it to only one dominant category.
(Caveat: The corpus reflects only decided cases and cannot account for cases that collapsed before judgment, or where charges were downgraded at the investigation stage. It also relies on what courts chose to record in written judgments. Oral reasoning and unreported procedural issues may not be fully captured.)
Section 304B (now corresponding to Section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning dowry death) requires the prosecution to establish, beyond reasonable doubt, that the deceased was subjected to cruelty or harassment "in connection with any demand for dowry" soon before her death.
In 117 of the acquitted cases in our corpus, the court found that the prosecution had failed to produce credible, corroborated evidence that a specific dowry demand had been made. In several cases, the evidence of harassment existed (neighbours heard shouting, the woman had called her parents in distress) but the link to a specific financial demand could not be established in court.
We spoke to Shivangi Deshwal, Feminist social worker, trained to handle cases of Gender-based violence.
She highlighted how several women (and their families) even fail to identify harassment, let alone document a trail of it.
In Haryana, this was the dominant acquittal reason in 41 of the 100 cases analysed, the highest proportion of any state in the corpus. Deshwal points to a specific dynamic in the state's wedding culture where the 'dowry' is often given voluntarily as 'gifts' and later demands are verbal and informal, leaving little documentary trail.
In 103 acquitted cases, approximately 27 percent of our total acquittals, the primary failure was the collapse of witness testimony. India's Code of Criminal Procedure allows the prosecution to treat its own witnesses as hostile if they deviate from their prior statements. In the dowry death cases in our corpus, an average of 2.3 witnesses per case turned hostile on the stand.
The reasons behind this include class, caste, and socioeconomic pressures. The woman's own family sometimes negotiates a settlement mid-trial and then softens their testimony. In joint-family structures, witnesses who are also relatives of the accused face enormous social pressure. And in cases that drag on for eight or ten years, witnesses die, move away, forget, or simply lose the will to fight a legal battle that seems unwinnable.
In Bihar, hostile witnesses were the primary acquittal reason, the highest state-level proportion in the corpus.
Supreme Court Advocate Nipun Saxena pointed that the biggest hurdle in several such cases is to prove that the demand for dowry was the immediate preceding factor resulting in death of the victim. This is where role of witnesses become crucial.
Saxena suggested that one way to prevent witnesses from turning hostile is for Indian courts to make perjurious statements (lying under oath) strictly punishable. "That might act as a deterrent and prevent witnesses from turning hostile," he said.
Reason 3: When Evidence Isn't Enough
In 70 cases, courts acquitted the accused because the evidence was characterised as "wholly circumstantial" without any direct evidence linking the accused to the death, or because the circumstances, while suspicious, were held to be consistent with an alternative innocent explanation.
Burn injuries, for instance, are particularly vulnerable to this reasoning. In 57 of the 70 "ambiguous evidence" acquittals in The Quint's corpus, the death had involved burns, and the defence had argued that the injuries were consistent with an accident while cooking. Without a dying declaration, without eyewitness testimony, and without forensic evidence clearly contradicting the accident theory, courts consistently gave the benefit of the doubt to the accused.
Deshwal said that dying declarations are extremely rare and difficult to get.
"In most cases, a victim is brought to the hospital by the accused or his family. In such situations, surrounded by them, it is very difficult for the victim to state that they are the ones who tried to kill her. The investigating officers and doctors at the scene are hardly equipped to deal with this situation. Procedural lapses result in important evidence being compromised at each step," she added.
In 45 of the acquitted cases, the failure of forensic or medical evidence was the decisive factor. This includes several specific sub-categories:
Faults in the post-mortem report (22 cases): In several cases, the post-mortem was performed at a district hospital where the examining doctor used generic language that could support multiple causal theories. In 11 of these 22 cases, the PM report did not specify the likely source or pattern of the burn injuries, making it impossible to distinguish kitchen fire from a flammable liquid.
Viscera and chemical analysis failures (17 cases): In these cases, the viscera samples were either not preserved, or sent for analysis years after the death, or the laboratory's report was inconclusive. In at least eight cases, the FSL had no record of receiving the samples at all.
Crime scene contamination (6 cases): There were also cases where the first responders, often police and family members, had compromised the scene before any documentation. For example, no photographs were taken, or there was no blood pattern analysis.
In 42 cases, procedural lapses and inordinate delay were the primary acquittal reason.
Crucial, in at least 11 of the 40 "procedural delay" acquittal cases, the court explicitly noted that the delay of more than ten years had made a fair trial impossible, and acquitted on that ground alone.
Advocate Saxena suggested that trials in dowry deaths must be held on priority.
"In India we have specialised mahila courts to deal with crimes against women. But the problem is that in most states these courts don't even have the requisite infrastructure to function. This is a direct contributor to the delay. And each day that the case is delayed is contribution to erosion of evidence and weakening the prosecution's case," he said.
Beyond the five acquittal reasons mentioned above, our investigation highlighted several additional systemic patterns around dowry death prosecutions.
The first FIR problem: In several cases, the first FIR registered was for an accidental death or suicide, not for dowry death. Section 304B was added later, sometimes on the insistence of the woman's family, sometimes after a magistrate intervened. The average gap between the initial registration and the 304B FIR was 17 days. Each day represents deteriorating evidence.
The 498A gap: Section 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives) is a companion provision that should theoretically provide a documented trail of harassment pre-dating the death. In only 178 of the 500 cases had there been a prior 498A complaint. This is consistent with national data showing that women overwhelmingly do not file harassment complaints before a fatal incident. This is because of reasons such as social pressure, fear of escalation, and complaints, when filed, are often not investigated seriously.
Acquittal correlates strongly with trial duration: In the corpus, the correlation between trial duration and acquittal was striking: in cases decided within five years of the incident, the acquittal rate was 53 percent. In cases taking five to ten years, it rose to 64 percent.
Experts consulted for this report including Deshwal and Saxena offered a diverse set of reforms requiring legislative change, administrative will, and proper use of resources.
Mandatory magistrate notification within 6 hours: In any case where a woman reaches a hospital with injuries consistent with dowry violence, the hospital must notify the nearest executive magistrate within six hours. This is already legally required under existing guidelines in several states but is almost never enforced. Video-recorded dying declarations should be given statutory recognition.
Specialist forensic pathologists for burn injury cases: All post-mortems in cases involving burns where dowry violence is alleged should be conducted by qualified forensic pathologists, not general physicians, as is the case in several states now.
Dedicated investigating officers: States with high dowry death incidence should designate specific officers within each district to handle all Section 304B cases from the FIR stage through chargesheet. These officers must be specially trained in domestic violence investigations.
Fast-track courts with a 2-year trial mandate: The Law Commission has previously recommended dedicated fast-track courts for Section 304B and 498A cases. The corpus data strongly supports this. The correlation between delay and acquittal makes a compelling empirical case.
Witness protection for family members and neighbours: The existing Witness Protection Scheme (2018) is rarely invoked in dowry death cases despite the documented pattern of witness hostility. State prosecution agencies should proactively apply the scheme in all 304B cases where witness tampering risk can be assessed. Recorded statements taken close to the incident should be given greater weight when witnesses later turn hostile.