'She Was My First Choice': Gauri Sawant on Sushmita Playing Her Role In 'Taali'

(Photo:Instagram)
Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram to share the first look of her upcoming web project, Taali. The film's first look triggered a conversation on social media around how a transgender actor is never considered for such roles. Therefore, Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist, opened up about Sushmita Sen bringing her story to life onscreen through her biopic, Taali.
She told Hindustan Times, “First, I want to make it clear that there are many transgender actors who will be seen in the project, who were picked after a thorough audition process. I am also attached to the project, not as an actor, but in some way. So, it is not just that Sushmita is the only one acting in the project,” Sawant
She also said, “Most of us from the community wanted to be women, and that is the reason we decided to wear a saree. Now, it is a mark of respect for us that a female actor is playing the role, instead of an male actor, which we have seen happening in the past”.
One should think about how challenging the role will be for a woman with such stature. Because the role comes with a lot of taboo with which we live with. She has shown courage to take it up. And she was my first choice,” she adds.
Sushmita will be essaying the role of transgender activist, Shreegauri Sawant in this biographical drama. Sawant, who is the trustee of the Sai Savli Foundation Trust, has selflessly served people with HIV/AIDS.
Taali will be premiered on Voot Select. While, it is produced by Arjun SG Baran, Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed, and Kartk D Nishandar. The film's release date has not been announced yet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)