'Constitution Is a Tradition Breaker': SC During Marriage Equality Hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 9 May, said that the Indian Constitution is a "tradition breaker," resuming the hearing of petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages in the country.

Senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi questioned where the right for persons in same-sex relationships to marry could be a fundamental right, adding that the matter should be addressed by the Parliament.

“So, you concede the fact that there is a right to marry under the constitution but that is confined to heterosexuals?" Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked.