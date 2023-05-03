Marriage Equality Hearing: 'Govt Positive, Will Set Up Panel,' SG Tells SC

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India is hearing a batch of petitions seeking marriage equality in the country.
The Centre has agreed to set up a panel headed by the Cabinet Secretary to explore administrative steps for addressing 'concerns' of same-sex couples, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 3 May.
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court of India, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, continued hearing the petitions seeking marriage equality in the country on Wednesday.
"My friends can give me the suggestions or the problems they're facing, which the committee will go into and will try and see that so far as legally permissible, they are addressed," the Solicitor General added.
CJI Chandrachud further suggested that the Solicitor General hold an informal meeting with the petitioners' counsels. "...what we could do is if the Attorney, you, Mr Dwivedi, Mr Datar etc, who are appearing on this side, could have a meeting with counsels on other side maybe on Friday/Saturday."
Petitioners' counsel Abhishek Singhvi responded, saying:
"Personally, I don't think your lordships will have any major solution. Having seen the gamut of problems, it is better that your lordships spend time to get to a solution. This can be in addition though," Singhvi added.
Petitioners' counsel Menaka Guruswamy agreed with Singhvi, and said, "Young people in our country want marriage. I don't say this as an elite lawyer. I say this as someone having met these young people. Do not let them experience what we have experienced."
