Rajasthan Against Same-Sex Marriage, 6 States Say Debate Needed, Centre Tells SC

The Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 10 May, that Rajasthan has opposed same-sex marriage.
This came on day 9 of the marriage equality hearing as the apex court debates the legal recognition of same-sex marriage in the country.
SG Mehta told the court, "Whenever a declaration is made by legislature, legislature has the power to regulate the fall out. Your lordships would not be able to foresee and thereafter deal with the fall out."
However, senior advocate AM Singhvi appealed to the constitution bench,
The Centre on 3 May agreed to set up a panel headed by the Cabinet Secretary to explore administrative steps for addressing 'concerns' of same-sex couples, SG Mehta said before the Supreme Court.
"The government is positive. What we have decided is that this would need coordination between more than one ministry. So, a committee headed by no less than the Cabinet Secretary will be constituted," Mehta had told the apex court.
"My friends can give me suggestions or problems they're facing which the committee will go into and will try and see that so far as legally permissible, they are addressed," the Solicitor General added.
